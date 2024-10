Pastor John Hannah of New Life Covenant Church gives sneak peek of new sculpture

Pastor John Hannah of New Life Covenant Church gave us an exclusive look at the design of a new 13-foot statue being unveiled this weekend.

Pastor John Hannah gives sneak peek of new church sculpture Pastor John Hannah of New Life Covenant Church gave us an exclusive look at the design of a new 13-foot statue being unveiled this weekend.

Pastor John Hannah gives sneak peek of new church sculpture Pastor John Hannah of New Life Covenant Church gave us an exclusive look at the design of a new 13-foot statue being unveiled this weekend.

Pastor John Hannah gives sneak peek of new church sculpture Pastor John Hannah of New Life Covenant Church gave us an exclusive look at the design of a new 13-foot statue being unveiled this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pastor John Hannah of New Life Covenant Church joined ABC7 to talk about a new 13-foot sculpture being unveiled there this weekend. He also gave us an exclusive first look at video of this sculpture.

The sculpture is called "The Movement" and was created by renowned Nigerian-born artist Abiola. They describe it as a symbol of "progress, unity, resilience and joy."

The unveiling will be held at New Life Covenant Church at 7621 S. Greenwood Avenue at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.