Domestic Violence Crisis

Liz Nagy and the ABC7 I-Team sit down with Cook County's top prosecutor.

Liz Nagy and the ABC7 I-Team sit down with Cook County's top prosecutor.

Liz Nagy and the ABC7 I-Team sit down with Cook County's top prosecutor.

Liz Nagy and the ABC7 I-Team sit down with Cook County's top prosecutor.

A domestic violence crisis: Liz Nagy and the ABC7 I-Team sit down with Cook County's top prosecutor.

The I-Team investigates exclusive details on the aggressive plan to combat these attacks and homicides Wednesday at 10 p.m.