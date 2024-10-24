Behind-the-scenes with the set designer for the largest Day of the Dead celebration in the US

Behind-the-scenes with Day of the Dead costume and set designer Set designer behind the Dia de los Muertos celebration at Hollywood Forever shares his passion for the growing holiday and his culture.

SOUTH GATE, Calif. -- Ricardo Soltero, an artist with a deep passion for his heritage, has become a pivotal figure in the annual Dia de los Muertos celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. His intricate and vibrant set designs have transformed the cemetery into a magical and immersive space, honoring the lives of the departed and celebrating Mexican culture.

"I've been doing Day of the Dead celebrations since 2008," said Soltero. "I have commissions now for museums and botanical gardens in Atlanta, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas."

Soltero has also created a community altar at Plaza West Covina, a shopping mall east of Downtown Los Angeles for the past 3 years.

"We just love how much love and dedication he puts into every single one of his altars," said Vanessa Ortiz, Marketing and Business Development Manger at Plaza West Covina. "It's something that you would see in Oaxaca, or Mexico City. It's that touch of authenticity."