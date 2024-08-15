A place to belong: Friends Ice Cream & Coffee

Ice cream, coffee and a lot of heart! This new shop is creating a supportive and inclusive environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Ice cream, coffee and a lot of heart! This new shop is creating a supportive and inclusive environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Ice cream, coffee and a lot of heart! This new shop is creating a supportive and inclusive environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Ice cream, coffee and a lot of heart! This new shop is creating a supportive and inclusive environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

KATY, Texas -- Friends Ice Cream and Coffee blends sweet treats with a sweet mission - providing employment to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"I never knew that this would be a place where I belong," employee Zachary Pollinger said.

The shop is located steps away from Kingsland Baptist Church and is part of their special needs department. Pastor Ryan Rush says the business provides an opportunity to empower its different abled members.

"It's also an opportunity for friends with different abilities to connect with others in the main stream, so that people can understand that these are real, wonderful people who are active in our world and making a difference," Pastor Ryan Rush shared.

Click the video above to see the story.

Friends Ice Cream & Coffee is located at 20553 Kingsland Blvd in Katy.