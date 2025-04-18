Life-sized elephant sculptures crafted from invasive plant to raise awareness

Nature, art, and conservation collide in The Great Elephant Migration. The outdoor art exhibit is more than just a photo op.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Families are flocking to Hermann Park to view the temporary outdoor art exhibit, The Great Elephant Migration.

The 100 life-sized sculptures are all based on real-life elephants living in southern India's Nilgiri region.

The elephants are made from lantana camara, an invasive weed. Tarsh Thekaekara, a conservationist with the installation, told us that the exhibition helps elephants on many levels, including protecting their natural habitats.

"It removes the toxic, invasive plant from elephant habitats, so it clears up the forest and restores natural ecosystems," Thekaekara said. "Lantana is pushing animals quite a bit."

Thekaekara added that the purpose of this traveling herd is to raise awareness about human/wildlife coexistence.

The Great Elephant Migration is free to check out. It's on view at Hermann Park in Houston through April 30.