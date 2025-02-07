Research center nursing cold-stunned sea turtles back to health

During January's freezing temperatures, dozens of sea turtles were found weak and injured in Galveston.

GALVESTON, Texas -- At the Gulf Center of Sea Turtle Research, dozens of sea turtles are being nursed to health. The center's field team found them weak and injured during the freezing January weather.

Dr. Christopher Marshall is the director of the research center. He explained that sea turtles get cold-stunned when ocean waters dip below 50 degrees, which can lead to a series of issues.

"They stop swimming, they float to the surface, they can get hit by boats, the wind will push them into the marshes, they can get frostbite, they can get predated upon, they can get pneumonia, and succumb to the cold weather," Marshall said.

