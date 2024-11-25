Powwows: Celebrating the culture and community of Indigenous people

Raleigh, NC -- Though the Dix Park Inter-Tribal Powwow didn't happen in 2024, its impact and importance continue to resonate, particularly during National Native American Heritage Month. The event serves as a day of competition dancing, traditional music, and cultural celebration in Raleigh. Powwows seek to bring together Indigenous communities and supporters from across North Carolina and beyond.

"We're here representing the Triangle Native American Society, which serves the large Native population in this area," said Jesalyn Keziah, the organization's executive director. "We have participants from all eight state and federally recognized tribes in North Carolina, urban Indian organizations, and friends from across the country."

The event highlighted the rich legacy of North Carolina's Native tribes, including the Lumbee, Coharie, Haliwa-Saponi, Waccamaw Siouan, Sappony, Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, Meherrin, and the Cherokee. Four urban Indian organizations also participated.

Jayla Locklear, a member of the Lumbee tribe and former Miss Indian North Carolina, emphasized the unifying nature of the powwow. "We may all come from different tribes, but we are here for the same purpose: supporting and celebrating each other," she said. "This event allows us to connect, share our culture, and create lasting bonds."

The powwow offered attendees the opportunity to experience Indigenous culture through dance performances, regalia showcases, and food. Vendors and business owners from Indigenous communities also shared their crafts and stories.

"Pow Wows are one of the best ways for Native and non-Native communities to come together," Keziah said. "They are moments of celebration and learning, where people can experience the richness of our culture and values."

For many attendees, the event was more than a celebration-it was an opportunity to educate and inspire. "My Native identity is central to who I am," Locklear said. "It's not just about my Lumbee heritage, but about representing all tribes in North Carolina and helping others understand who we are."

Keziah reflected on the broader significance of the gathering, citing a growing visibility and appreciation for Indigenous values, including community, togetherness, and intergenerational learning. "As a world, we need to find ways to come together and take care of each other," she said. "I'm thankful we have this moment to share and celebrate."

The Dix Park Inter-Tribal Powwow not only honored the traditions of North Carolina's Indigenous communities but also served as a bridge to foster understanding and unity. As Keziah noted, "It's a profound moment, and we're proud to share it with everyone."