Philippe Petit marks 50th anniversary of Twin Towers high-wire walk

It is still considered the artistic crime of the century. On Aug. 7, 1974, Petit walked 131 feet between the Twin Towers 1,350 feet above ground with no net.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS -- French high-wire artist Philippe Petit is gearing up for the 50th anniversary of his historic walk between the World Trade Center towers.

Petit, was 24-years-old when he walked across the towers for 45 minutes until police arrested him. The charges were ultimately dropped.

Now, on the 50th anniversary of the historic walk, Petit, now 74, will be honored inside Saint John The Divine on Aug. 7 and 8 to mark the anniversary.

"I am holding my balancing pole in the South Tower, waiting to walk on a beautiful August 7th morning, illegally and the rest is history or even legend," Petit said.

Longtime friend, Sting, will perform a song written for Petit as a series of vignettes unfold from that day five decades ago.

Petit grew up in France surrounded by art and theater.

"I am the only wire walker who is a writer in the sky and when I do a performance, I do a performance, I write a theatrical performance," Petit said.

Petit said he is at peace and in complete command in the air. He believes he is stronger today than he was back then.

"I love when people come and tell me that I have inspired them and their life has changed by looking at the man who danced in the sky," Petit said.

Petit practices six days a week and is on the wire three hours per day.

"I hope I will be remembered as an artist who knew life was short and who tried to use every minute of living on earth as a creative exploration," Petit said.