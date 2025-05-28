Elephant District's Thai cuisine places its stomp on Brooklyn's Dumbo

Elephant District's Thai street food places its stomp on Brooklyn's Dumbo

Owner Salang Niphitkunthong says Elephant District has become a tourist destination known for its authentic Thai street food.

Owner Salang Niphitkunthong says Elephant District has become a tourist destination known for its authentic Thai street food.

Owner Salang Niphitkunthong says Elephant District has become a tourist destination known for its authentic Thai street food.

Owner Salang Niphitkunthong says Elephant District has become a tourist destination known for its authentic Thai street food.

DUMBO, Brooklyn -- Located on Old Fulton Street in Dumbo, Elephant District serves authentic street food from Bangkok, Thailand.

Owner Salang Niphitkunthong says the restaurant's name is inspired by Tha Chang, Bangkok's Elephant Pier on the banks of the Chao Praya River. Niphitkunthong says the place has become a tourist destination known for its authentic Thai street food.

"I want to transport tourists and New Yorkers to Tha Chang so they can feel Thai food, how Thai community and Thai area look like," he said.

Inside the restaurant, customers are welcomed with colorful murals featuring elephants amid backdrops of New York City, including by the Brooklyn Bridge.

"You get the feeling of the neighbor, of the food, the fondness," Niphitkunthong said.

Niphitkunthong says it is Thai style to walk on the street and hop from restaurant to restaurant. To him, Thai street cuisine represents "good, delicious and authentic food."

According to Niphitkunthong, food in Thai culture is served family-style, with everybody ordering their own dishes and sharing with the group.

At Elephant District, some of the signature dishes include the Brooklyn Bridge Pad Thai, which is served with jumbo prawns on top.

Niphitkunthong also recommends Hormok Pla, a Thai fish curry served in banana leaves, or Khun Pla Tha Chang, which is fried fish topped with Thai herbs. There's also Khao Soi Ped, which is deep-fried duck with noodles and curry.

"We are so proud to be in Dumbo and promote Thai street food, so international tourists and New Yorkers would recognize our Thai food," Niphitkunthong said. "Come try our authentic Thai street food -- very delicious and very decorative."