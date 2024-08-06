Jenn Tran weigh in this season's 'Bachelorette' drama, connections

Jenn reveals how she felt during her date with Sam M. and how she handled her ex trying to win her back in New Zealand.

On this week's "Playing the Field" podcast, Ryan, Jen, and Gina recap week 5 of "The Bachelorette." They pick apart Jenn's one-on-one dates with Jonathon and Grant. Does Jenn have enough chemistry with them to go the distance? Could either of them be "the one?"

Plus, Austin bowed out. Did he make the right decision? Why did it rock Jenn so much? We also had two rose ceremonies this week! Now that we're down to the final seven, they make their bets on who makes it to hometowns.

Then, the moment Bachelor Nation has been waiting for, Gina has a special interview with Jenn Tran herself! She talks about her time spent with Sam M. on their one-on-one date, and how she feels about their time together. Also, what went through her head when her ex-boyfriend Matthew flew all the way to New Zealand? Did she handle it right? The men certainly had some strong reactions.