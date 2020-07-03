'End of an era': Vienna Beef Factory Store closes in Chicago's Bucktown; to be replaced by driving range

Friday marks the end of an era as the factory store and cafe closes its doors.
Although the location is closing, they are still hoping to go out with a bang.
"Throughout the years, we've loved seeing you all visit and take pictures at our Factory Store & Café on Damen," the company said on Facebook. "While we're excited for the future, we're sad to announce that July 3rd will be its last day of business. It truly is the end of an era."
The iconic Chicago staple will host a special sale for its last day from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vienna Beef is known for manufacturing the hot dog used in the classic Chicago-style hot dog.
The popular shop on North Damen is being replaced with Drive Shack, a $40 million, 102-bay climate-controlled driving range that will include a restaurant, bar and public riverwalk.