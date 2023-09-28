Reservations open for Macy's on State Street Walnut Room

The iconic Walnut Room at the Macy's on State Street store is now accepting table reservations for the upcoming holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A holiday favorite in Chicago's loop is approaching.

Macy's Walnut Room on State Street is now accepting reservations for its holiday dining season.

Thursday is early access only for Macy's Star Rewards Loyalty Members.

Walnut Room reservations open up to the general public on Friday.

The holiday dining season at the iconic Macy's store at 111 N. State St. begins in November. The experience includes a meal in the Walnut Room, located on the seventh floor of Macy's, next to the 116th Great Tree.

More information can be found on Macy's website and OpenTable.com.