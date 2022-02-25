Waukegan interim police chief issues apology to teen wrongfully arrested after dollar store shooting

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Waukegan's interim police chief has issued an apology for the wrongful arrest of a teenager for a shooting.
Martell Williams, 15, spent two nights in police custody last week. Police believed he shot a local dollar store worker.
It turns out he was playing in a high school basketball game at the time of the shooting. He was arrested in front of his high school classmates.
In a statement released Thursday, interim Chief Keith Zupec admitted Williams did not commit the crime, saying in part, "My heartfelt apology goes out to this young man and his family. I will make it my purpose to not allow this organization to let him, his family, or Waukegan down again."
