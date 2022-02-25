wrongfully accused

Waukegan interim police chief issues apology to teen wrongfully arrested after dollar store shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Waukegan police chief aplogizes to teen for wrongful arrest

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Waukegan's interim police chief has issued an apology for the wrongful arrest of a teenager for a shooting.

Martell Williams, 15, spent two nights in police custody last week. Police believed he shot a local dollar store worker.

RELATED: Police offered teen McDonald's in exchange for confession to crime someone else committed: attorney

It turns out he was playing in a high school basketball game at the time of the shooting. He was arrested in front of his high school classmates.

In a statement released Thursday, interim Chief Keith Zupec admitted Williams did not commit the crime, saying in part, "My heartfelt apology goes out to this young man and his family. I will make it my purpose to not allow this organization to let him, his family, or Waukegan down again."
