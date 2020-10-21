Waukegan police officer fatally shoots teen after car reverses toward cop following traffic stop, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7223791" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Edgar Navarro, commander with Waukegan police department, gives a statement following the fatal shooting Tuesday night.

WAUKEGAN (WLS) -- A Waukegan police officer shot two people Tuesday night, fatally wounding one of them, after the car they were in allegedly reversed toward the officer in the north suburb.The family of 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette said he was killed while sitting inside a car with his girlfriend and mother of his child, Tafara Williams, who was driving the vehicle. Williams' family said she was shot in the stomach and hand and recovering after surgery. While family maintains that Stinnette died at the scene, police say he died at the hospital.The incident began shortly before midnight when an officer began to investigate a report of suspicious vehicle near Liberty Street and Oak Street, police said. The car then drove off from the officer.Moments later, another officer spotted the car near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and South Avenue, police said. As that officer approached on foot, the car reversed and the officer fired his pistol out of "fear for his safety," police said.No weapon was found in the vehicle, police said. Both officers involved each have five years of experience with the department.Body camera and squad car video was turned over to the Illinois State Police, who are investigating the incident, Waukegan police Commander Edgar Navarro said in his statement.Lake County Attorney Mike Nerheim said the investigation will be handed over to his office after the state police completes their investigation. The case file will be made public on the state attorney's website at the time he reviews the investigation, Nerheim added.Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham encouraged anyone with additional information to bring forth evidence for investigators to make the best decision.The Lake County coroner's office has not released details on the fatality.The police officers involved are on administrative leave, Navarro said.