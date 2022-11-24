Waukegan police: 3 shot in Waukegan strip mall parking lot

Waukegan police said three men were shot outside of a strip mall Wednesday night.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Three men were shot in a strip mall parking lot in north suburban Waukegan Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 1300-block of North Green Bay Road.

Police said two of the victims are from North Chicago. All three victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, one in serious condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are looking for a motive.

Anyone with information can call the Waukegan police tip line at 847-360-9001. Anonymous information can also be given to the Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.