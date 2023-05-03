Anger abounds, questions unanswered after Lincolnshire, IL nursing home left unstaffed

Those who had loved ones in a Lincolnshire nursing home when it was left unstaffed are angry and have unanswered questions.

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Anger abounds and questions remain unanswered after people reported no medical staff were on duty Monday at a Lincolnshire nursing home.

A family member of a relative inside the former Warren Barr nursing home said it was like walking into a disaster zone on Monday when he said there were no medical staff on-site to care for patients.

As the state health department investigates any possible wrong-doing, families said they just want transparency from the new owners about what's going to happen to their loved ones.

"It's indescribable and inconceivable that there was nobody here," said David Blair, whose mother moved from the nursing home. "I raced in here, and walked into what was an apocalyptic scene of people. I mean, it was eerie. There was nobody inside the building."

"Where does that leave my dad? Should he stay, should he go?" said Sean Hobbs, whose father is still in the nursing home.

After the Wealshire Center of Excellence took control of the nursing home on Monday, family members of those inside said their loved ones went without medical care for hours.

Now, frustrated relatives like Hobbs, want to know if his 78-year-old father with dementia is going to get the around-the-clock care he needs.

"I hope these questions get answered sometime soon," he said.

Illinois Health Department officials released a statement, which reads in part, "We are in ongoing discussions with the new owner, who is in control of the facility, to ensure they have a plan in place for the safe operation of the home."

Wealshire President Arnie Goldberg did not respond to a request for comment.

In a letter to residents, Goldberg said he plans to turn the facility into a kidney and cardiac rehabilitation center, adding further confusion for families.

"We need transparency about what is going to happen next," Hobbs said.

David Blair moved his 93-year-old mother from the nursing home to a different facility after the chaos, and is demanding clarity from the new owners.

"You have a responsibility, licensed by the state, to provide care, and you didn't do it," Blair said. "I feel a lot better that at least I know she is being cared for and nothing like that would ever happen in another facility. It's unconscionable."

The Lincolnshire Police Department said it's working with the Lake County State's Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.