investing

How to protect your cash as interest rates rise through bond investing

Start investing in I-Bonds, local expert says
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Investing money can help protect cash as interest rates rise

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are ways of protecting your cash during times of inflation and even making money with the right investments.

There's a lot of buzz about I-Bonds and why they're a better choice than putting your money in a savings account or a CD.

RELATED: How you can customize your mortgage rate for a better deal

Craig Bolanos, CEO and co-founder of Wealth Management Group in Inverness and Downers Grove, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about how I-Bonds are making a comeback.

Also, he spoke about how to buy an I-Bond and how to make good investments. For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeinvernessdowners grovebondsinvestinginterest rates
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INVESTING
How to customize your mortgage rate for a better deal
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group
Our Chicago: Recovery in Chicago's Black & Latinx neighborhoods
SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group - inflation
TOP STORIES
Young man fighting for life after thief shot him 3 times
23 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Judge denies Kim Foxx's bid to let inmate out early under new law
2 women seriously hurt after car hits River North building: CPD
Group robs man at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
Man killed in kitchen after shots fired from Near West Side alley
Show More
Chicago Park District registration for summer programs to begin
$50M worth of cocaine found in Nespresso factory
City Council committee to begin casino approval process
CPD searching for man they say attacked 3 women, sexually assaulted 1
Chicago Weather: Breezy, much warmer Monday
More TOP STORIES News