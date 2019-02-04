WEATHER

'Tough old broad:' 82-year-old granny goes viral after using snowblower to clear her driveway

EMBED </>More Videos

An 82-year-old woman is taking the internet by storm after photos of her using a snowblower during a winter storm went viral.

MUSKEGON, Mich. --
An 82-year-old woman in Muskegon, Michigan, is taking the internet by storm after photos of her using her snowblower went viral.

When snow fell in her neighborhood, Marlene Downing didn't call for help. Instead, she put on her winter coat and headed out to her garage.

"I like being outside, and I like the snow," Downing said. "I just don't need any help. I got this big machine, it works great."

Downing told ABC News she's a "tough old broad" who doesn't need help from her grandchildren.

"I'm sure they would help if I asked," she said. "My grandson has plowed it once but I'm fine. I like being out there."

She said being outside reminds her of where she grew up: Harvey, North Dakota.

And Downing said the sound of the snowblower reminds her of something else.

"I think the engine sounds like my Harley maybe."

That's right, this fierce granny also owns a Hog. And her Greyhound Pippa has a front row seat in the sidecar.

Downing said she longs for the road. But for now, she said she'll enjoy the snow.

"I'm ready for it to be summer, and I'll enjoy the winter as long as we have it," she said. "It's just fun to be outside no matter what."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowfun stuffbuzzworthytrendingviralu.s. & worldMichigan
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mild with periods of rain Monday
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Chicago Weather: Rising temps cause lots of pipe problems
More Weather
Top Stories
Man killed after rear-ending IDOT truck on I-55
Woman dead after Pilsen fire
1 fatally shot in unincorporated Northbrook
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
5 killed after Calif. plane crash sparks house fires
Court papers: Witness claims El Chapo had sex with minors
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
City pothole repair crews directed to work 7 days a week
Show More
5 children ejected from minivan, killed in Maryland wreck
O'Hare ranked as busiest airport in US
Chicago police sergeant found dead in apparent suicide ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mild with periods of rain Monday
More News