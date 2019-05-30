Weather

Chicago sees record rainfall in May

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has seen a record amount of rainfall for the month of May this year.

As of Thursday morning, 8.24 inches of rain has fallen at O'Hare Airport this month, breaking the May record of 8.21 inches of rain set last year. The average rainfall total for May is 3.68 inches of rain.

The total could continue to grow with the chance for more rain in the afternoon and evening Thursday. The forecast for Friday looks sunny and dry to end the month.

The rain has caused some problems for Illinois farmers, who have been unable to plant much because of the days of soaking rains.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoo'harerain
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball strikes child at Cubs game in Houston
Cubs' Almora visibly distraught as he opens up about child hit
2 charged in murder of woman holding daughter, 1, on West Side
Body found believed to be missing Utah girl
Woman sexually abused in Lincoln Park, police say
Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial of alleged serial killer accused of murdering his date
Suspect's mother won't ask son for Maleah Davis whereabouts
Show More
Illinois marijuana legalization bill passes Senate
Leasing agent stabs resident to death at apartment complex: deputies
Activists ask mayor to investigate if a serial killer is targeting black women on South, West sides
10-month-old dies at daycare after choking on pine cone
Family accuses CPD of using excessive force on children during raid
More TOP STORIES News