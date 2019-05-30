Chicago sees record rainfall in May

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has seen a record amount of rainfall for the month of May this year.
As of Thursday morning, 8.24 inches of rain has fallen at O'Hare Airport this month, breaking the May record of 8.21 inches of rain set last year. The average rainfall total for May is 3.68 inches of rain.
The total could continue to grow with the chance for more rain in the afternoon and evening Thursday. The forecast for Friday looks sunny and dry to end the month.
The rain has caused some problems for Illinois farmers, who have been unable to plant much because of the days of soaking rains.
