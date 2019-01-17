WEATHER

Tornado touches down in Fresno, California, authorities confirm

The NWS has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the area of Herndon and Academy in Fresno on Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. --
A tornado touched down in the area of Herndon and Academy in Fresno on Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

ABC30 Insider Josh Brockett sent in a photo of what appeared to be a funnel cloud. A funnel cloud is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud and only differs from a tornado because it has not touched down, according to the NWS.

The NWS analyzed the picture of the funnel cloud and determined it had touched down briefly and was a tornado.

It is in the weakest category of tornadoes - EF 0 - and there were no reports of anyone having been hurt.


It appears an outbuilding may have been damaged. A close look at some video of the tornado shows that debris was swept up and flying within it.

