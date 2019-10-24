accuweather

What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?

Santa Ana winds are one of the driving forces behind wildfires in Southern California, but diablo winds are a major concern in Northern California.

Diablo winds have the same mechanisms as Santa Ana winds. Offshore winds flow northeasterly over Nothern California's coastal ranges, AccuWeather explains. They usually bring warmer weather and drier air with them.

Unlike Santa Ana winds, though, Diablo winds are more common during the winter and autumn. They're the most dangerous in the autumn when vegetation is at its driest.

The name refers to the winds that blow into the Bay Area from Mount Diablo.

SEE ALSO: What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
EMBED More News Videos

When fall rolls around in Southern California, bone-dry conditions set the stage for massive wildfires, and the Santa Ana winds are the fuel that fans the flames.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwindaccuweatherbrush firewildfiresevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What you need to know about wildfires, Santa Ana winds
Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS cancels classes Friday, CTU holds civil disobedience training as negotiations continue
Emergency injunction filed on behalf of CPS student athletes
University Park couple ID'd as victims in parking garage plunge
24-year-old becomes billionaire overnight
Intruder killed after being confronted by homeowner on West Side
Police warn CTA riders of robberies at Red Line stations
3 more charged in illegal THC vape cartridge scheme
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Slightly overcast, chilly
39 people found dead in truck ID'd as Chinese nationals: Police
Cubs hire David Ross as next manager
Woman accused of sex trafficking girls she was supposed to be protecting
Special needs school bus aide charged with striking child, knocking out 2 teeth
More TOP STORIES News