accuweather

What is a 'bomb cyclone' and what does it mean for this week's nor'easter?

You may have seen this week's nor'easter described as having the potential to bring "bombogenesis" or a "bomb cyclone."

Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours," according to NOAA. This extreme and rapid change in pressure forms a very strong storm, a so-called "bomb cyclone."

"Bomb cyclone" is not an official term. Meteorologists and scientists use "bombogenesis."

According to AccuWeather, these storms occur most commonly off the east coast and the most common recipe for it to form is "cold air along the land, warm air over the water."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinter stormnor'easterstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Eyes to the sky: The hunter's moon rises Sunday night
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of striking CPS teachers hit picket lines across city
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare with CPS classes canceled
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, not as windy Thursday
Florida spree killer claims he 'did it for God'
Frozen beef sold in Illinois recalled for E. coli risk
SEIU school workers begin strike Thursday
Show More
South Side school principal retires after family files lawsuit
Indiana woman's trial for 3 bus stop deaths gets underway
8-year-old girl with autism hit by car after leaving home
Spend the night at Jim Beam's distillery for $23
11-year-old N.J. boy defeats Cody Rhodes at AEW in Philly
More TOP STORIES News