What is a 'bomb cyclone' and what does it mean for this week's nor'easter?

You may have seen this week's nor'easter described as having the potential to bring "bombogenesis" or a "bomb cyclone."Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours," according to NOAA. This extreme and rapid change in pressure forms a very strong storm, a so-called "bomb cyclone.""Bomb cyclone" is not an official term. Meteorologists and scientists use "bombogenesis."According to AccuWeather , these storms occur most commonly off the east coast and the most common recipe for it to form is "cold air along the land, warm air over the water."