double murder

West Humboldt Park man extradited from Kentucky charged with 2 Rogers Park murders from 2015

CHICAGO -- A man extradited from Kentucky to Chicago this week is facing murder charges in connection to two Rogers Park homicides from 2015.

Harvey Pitts, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of Jontaye Walker and Albert S. Turnage, who were both 23 at the time, according to Chicago police.

Pitts was in federal custody in Kentucky before he was extradited on Wednesday to Chicago, police said.

He was charged in Cook County with the two murders on Aug. 7, according to records. Pitts, of West Humboldt Park, is set to appear for a bail hearing in Cook County court on Friday.

Pitts allegedly shot Turnage on Feb. 25, 2015 in the 7100 block of N. Clark St., police said.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot at 4:10 a.m. found Turnage and another man shot in an alley, authorities said at the time.

Turnage was shot in the chest, and a 30-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder, arm, back and buttocks, authorities said. Turnage died at St. Francis Hospital and the other man was critically wounded.

On Thanksgiving Day that year, Pitts allegedly shot Walker as he stood outside outside in the 2200 block of West Thome Avenue at 1:15 p.m., authorities said.

Pitts allegedly exited a vehicle nearby, walked up and opened fire, police said. Pitts then allegedly jumped into a dark green minivan and sped away northbound.

Walker suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:29 p.m., authorities said.

Pitt's criminal history includes a 2016 weapons charge in Skokie. Pitts and another man sped off from a traffic stop and crashed, but were arrested, Skokie police said at the time.

Pitts was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, both felonies, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
