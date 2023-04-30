'Walk MS: Chicago' aims to raise awareness, help find cure for multiple sclerosis

On Sunday, 2,500 people met at Soldier Field to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Sunday, 2,500 friends, families and co-workers met at Walk MS: Chicago to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Walk MS: Chicago creates the space where people living with MS and those who care about them can gather to shine a spotlight on a disease that affects nearly one million people in the U.S.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring everyone together this year to celebrate research breakthroughs that let us know a cure is near," said Nancy McInroy, president of the National MS Society's Greater Illinois Market. "We know that together, we are stronger, and together, we will drive progress to achieve our vision of a world free of MS."

To date, Walk MS participants, volunteers and donors across the country have helped to raise over $1 billion to stop MS in its tracks, restore what's been lost and end MS forever.

Funds raised at Walk MS help provide life-changing programs and services for people affected by MS, ensure their voices are heard in public policy to help them live better with the challenges of MS, and support groundbreaking MS research.

FUNDRAISE: Email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org for resources

SPONSORS: National Sponsors include Sanofi, EMD Serono, Genentech, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Novartis. Locally Presented by: Northwestern Medicine; Silver Sponsor: University of Chicago.

FOLLOW: @walkms on Facebook; @walk_ms on Instagram; use #walkMS