Chicago mayoral candidates make final push to secure voters ahead of Tuesday's election

The latest poll in the Chicago mayoral race shows Paul Vallas' lead widening, but voters may not know who else makes the runoff for days.

If no candidate has more than 50% on election day, there will be a runoff between the top two candidates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The final push is on in Chicago's mayoral election.

Because the number of politicians in the race probably guarantees no one will win the seat outright, candidates are focused on turning out their political bases to secure a spot in a runoff.

With just days before the election, many of the nine candidates were out vying for votes to guarantee one of the two top spots in Tuesday's mayor's race.

Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas remains in a strong position with conservative voters.

He courted North Side voters Saturday at Ann Sather restaurant, hoping the controversy over his Twitter account doesn't lose him support.

"The issues are clear: crime, crime, crime and then schools and taxes," Vallas said. "So people want a problem solver."

It's still unclear how high early voter turnout and an uptick in mail-in voting will affect who wins.

Current Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot rallied with women voters Saaturday as her campaign continues to struggle with criticism over high crime.

U.S. Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia met with supporters canvassing in Southwest Side neighborhoods. He's counting on the Latino vote and his reputation as a coalition builder to lure progressives.

"I also want to receive votes from everywhere in Chicago, that's why we've campaigned hard rebuilding a coalition in this moment is really critical," Garcia said.

Support for Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson has recently surged enough to possibly secure a runoff spot.

"I'm really grateful to be in this position," Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to leading the city."

Johnson and South Side Alderman Roderick Sawyer attended a mayoral forum in Hyde Park.

Sawyer will need a wave of support beyond the Black vote to make it past Tuesday's election.

"It doesn't matter whether you are from the Northwest Side or downtown or Roseland or Englewood -- every vote is important," Sawyer said.

Other mayoral candidates, like State Representative Kam Buckner and Alderman Sophia King, need huge turnouts for them to win, while activist Ja'Mal Green hopes for a high youth vote to turnout and businessman Willie Wilson leans on his support from Black voters.

Election Day is Tuesday. If necessary, the mayoral runoff would be April 4.