Here are 6 Latino-style meatless Lent recipes ranging from tacos to lentil soup

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
6 Latino-style meatless recipes for Lent Fridays

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lent season is here until April 15.

Some are giving up meat for the next month, but Lent isn't the only reason to cook up a delicious meatless meal.

Whether you cook meatless for your family or are celebrating lent and sacrificing meat, Familia Kitchen has recipes to plan your Friday meals with your family.

"We're so happy to share them," said Familia Kitches Co-founder, CEO and Editor in Chief Kim Caviness. "They're great for Lent but they're also great for people who are looking for meatless meals."

Some of the options are dishes from Panama, Mexico, and Colombia like Baja Fish tacos, Dominican lentil soup and fish in Escabeche.
