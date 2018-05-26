Woman, 20, fatally shot in Auburn Gresham

EMBED </>More Videos

Police searched Saturday night for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in the back of the head at close range Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. near 76th and Halsted in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. The woman was walking when a man came behind her and shot her, police said.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known, but police said they are investigating as a possible domestic.

Police were searching a nearby home at about 10 p.m. for a person of interest.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was not immediately released.

Chicago police step up patrols for Memorial Day weekend
More than 1,000 additional Chicago police officers will be on the streets for the Memorial Day weekend to curb crime and gun violence which was marred the holiday weekend in past years.


The woman was one of four people killed during the Memorial Day weekend. A 31-year-old man in the city's River North neighborhood and another man in Englewood were also fatally shot.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the chest at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 800-block of East 49th Street, police said.

Per witnesses, the victim and an adult male acquaintance where inside of a residence playing with a handgun when the weapon fell to the ground and discharged, striking the woman in the chest.

The man fled the scene after the shooting and was not in custody Saturday night.

Police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago violencewoman killedchicago shootingChicagoAuburn Gresham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chicago police step up patrols for Memorial Day weekend
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News