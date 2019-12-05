CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old woman was shot in the head while inside a vehicle in Brighton Park Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the woman was shot and critically wounded on Archer Ave. Thursday at about 2 p.m.
Officials later discovered a crime scene in the 4300-block of South Albany Ave. However, the vehicle in which the woman was shot stopped in the 4100-block of South Fairfield Avenue, and she was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.
No information about possible suspects was immediately released.
No one is in custody at this time.
Woman, 21, shot and critically wounded while driving in Brighton Park, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News