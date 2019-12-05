Woman, 21, shot and critically wounded while driving in Brighton Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old woman was shot in the head while inside a vehicle in Brighton Park Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the woman was shot and critically wounded on Archer Ave. Thursday at about 2 p.m.

Officials later discovered a crime scene in the 4300-block of South Albany Ave. However, the vehicle in which the woman was shot stopped in the 4100-block of South Fairfield Avenue, and she was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

No information about possible suspects was immediately released.

No one is in custody at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobrighton parkfatal shootingviolence against womengun violenceshootingchicago violenceviolence
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers ID'd after 1 dead, 1 hurt in Orland Park hit-and-run
Mother of slain Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund pleads guilty to murder
CPD releases marijuana facts video on where you can, can't smoke
Person arrested in fatal shooting at CTA Red Line Howard station
Fans celebrate Disney's birthday at Hermosa home
South Side food pantry known for warm embrace helps those in need
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
Show More
Man body-slammed by CPD remains jailed on alleged parole violation
Shocked? Electric eel powers aquarium's Christmas lights
DePaul to host 'World's Big Sleep Out' to raise awareness for homelessness
ISP Trooper Chris Lambert honored with I-294 highway dedication
The internet is outraged by this Peloton holiday commercial
More TOP STORIES News