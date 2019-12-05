Woman, 21, shot and critically wounded while driving in Brighton Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old woman was shot in the head while inside a vehicle in Brighton Park Thursday afternoon.Officials said the woman was shot and critically wounded on Archer Ave. Thursday at about 2 p.m.Officials later discovered a crime scene in the 4300-block of South Albany Ave. However, the vehicle in which the woman was shot stopped in the 4100-block of South Fairfield Avenue, and she was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.No information about possible suspects was immediately released.No one is in custody at this time.