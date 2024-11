Woman fatally struck by car in Ashburn, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was fatally struck by a car in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side Monday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 11:25 p.m. in the 3800-block of West Columbus Avenue.

Police said a 48-year-old man was driving westbound in a white SUV when he struck a woman who ran onto the street.

The woman was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Police said the driver remained on scene and a citation is pending.