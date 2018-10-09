Woman killed after car she was pushing rear-ended by pickup truck in Streamwood

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who was pushing a car was killed after the car was rear-ended by a pickup truck Monday night in Streamwood, police said.

By
STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman who was pushing a car was killed after the car was rear-ended by a pickup truck Monday night in Streamwood, police said.

The crash happened on east Lake Street near South Park Avenue between a 1994 Oldsmobile sedan and a 2001 Toyota pickup truck at about 7:37 p.m., police said.

Police said the Oldsmobile was being pushed by two pedestrians when it was rear-ended by the Toyota. One of the people pushing the Oldsmobile was hit in the process.

She was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center, where she later died. She has been identified as 29-year-old Aries Cobian from Glendale Heights.

No other injuries were reported. Police have not said if they cited the driver of the Toyota for any traffic violations.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitieswoman killedcrashStreamwoodGlendale Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 16, shot to death in Montclare
Hurricane Michael Live Tracker: Storm gains strength as it heads toward north Florida
Police release sketch of suspect who exposed himself in Oak Lawn
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with isolated storms possible Tuesday
Kavanaugh to hear first arguments as Supreme Court justice
Emotional night highlights 'Most Memorable Year' on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Alligator found swimming in Lake Michigan, Waukegan officials say
Ill. bride who lost over 60 pounds before her wedding shares her story
Show More
Robbins woman beaten to death; person of interest sought
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
2-year-old killed in Hermosa is youngest gun violence victim so far this year
Runners on edge after recent attacks
Wheaton children's gym reopens after boy, 7, killed in accident
More News