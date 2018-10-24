Woman trapped by Englewood fire critically injured

EMBED </>More Videos

A 56-year-old woman was critically injured in a fire early Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 56-year-old woman was critically injured in a fire early Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side.

She was trapped inside a smoky home in the 5600-block of South Racine Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood. Firefighters spent about 40 minutes throwing water on the single-family home, which caught fire just after 1 a.m.

Several people were displaced as they scrambled to get out of the one-and-a-half story building.

Tyrone Powell escaped the fire. He said the woman who was critically hurt is his landlord.

"Then I tried to go back. They said a lady was still in there, but there was so much smoke. It kept coming through there, so I just left and went through the back way, the alley way, and came around," Powell said.

Powell said his grandkids were sleeping when the fire broke out. He was alerted to the danger when his daughter came knocking on the door. They were able to get all of the children out safely.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $1.5B jackpot, single winning ticket sold
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets parents' home on fire
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, warmer near Lake Michigan Wednesday
Consumer Reports: Antiobiotic side effects in children
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky winning numbers?
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
'No, no, no!' Utah student was on phone with mom during murder, police say
Show More
Family furious pit bulls returned to owners after attacking, killing their dog
'Please adopt me': Dog has been waiting for forever home for 4 years
Rapper Jon James killed in botched airplane stunt
Hurricane Willa: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Mexico's Sinaloa coast
More News