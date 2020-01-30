Windy City LIVE

Lawndale native founds fashion line for tall women

Model and designer Robin Harris stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share looks from Model Atelier's Diamond Dust Evening collection, exclusively for tall women.

Her brand, Model Atelier, is the official fashion partner of the WNBA.

Harris, a native of North Lawndale, has made it her mission to give back to inner-city youth through her organization, Confidence Foundation.

You can support the Confidence Foundation at the Confidence Foundation Fundraiser on Thursday, February 13 at Tesla, located at 901 N. Rush.

Check out Model Atelier's website for more information.

For more information about the Confidence Foundation, visit their website.
