world record

Florida basketball player sets world record for tallest teenager

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Florida basketball player is world's tallest teen

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Lots of teenagers like to reach for the stars, metaphorically speaking.

But there's a basketball star in Florida who has a slight height advantage.

Olivier Rioux always seems to be the center of attention, WFTS reported.

"Everywhere we go, you know, it's not something he can hide from. You can't put on a hat and not be 7'5" anymore," Rioux's coach Jeremy Schiller said.

Rioux is 7-feet 5-inches tall, and, at 15-years-old, he stands as the tallest teenager in the world, according to the Guinness World Records.

"My mom is 6'2" and my dad is 6'8"," Rioux said.

Height runs in the Canadian big man's family.

RELATED: Chicago woman breaks world record by hula-hooping for 100 straight hours

He wears a size 20 shoe.

"When I was 10, 11, 12, I started growing, and it was getting fast. Every week, I was, like, getting height. I was taller than every kid in my school," Rioux said.

He's a giant on the basketball court, and, of course, that has its advantages.

But he's not just big. He's talented. He's a phenomenal passer, can shoot the three and finish at the rim.

Coach Schiller's goal is to maximize his potential.

"The biggest thing when you meet him, you're concerned: Is he skilled, can he move, what's his motor like? Does he like basketball? Those are the things you're concerned about when you meet a 7'5" kid and start to work with him. The first thing is he loves basketball. That's huge. Some kids are tall and people make them do it," Schiller said.

Rioux is proof that embracing what makes you unique can help you reach new heights.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridarecordworld recordteenageru.s. & worldteenbasketball
WORLD RECORD
Cyclist attempts record-setting ride around Lake Michigan
Houston woman cuts her record fingernails after nearly 30 years
Chicago nun attempts world record with treadmill marathon
99-year-old woman sets record as oldest active pilot
TOP STORIES
Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice before dumping inches of snow
Chicago vaccine mandate, mask requirements may not end with state's
Simone Biles announces she is engaged to NFL player
IL reports 2,893 new COVID cases, 53 deaths
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set
Biden to address Ukraine situation this afternoon
Young girl found wandering alone in Englewood: CPD
Show More
Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled
Online shopping complaints soaring on Facebook, Instagram: BBB
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington
Military/First Responders Appreciation Day at Chicago Auto Show
More TOP STORIES News