Florida basketball player sets world record for tallest teenager

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Lots of teenagers like to reach for the stars, metaphorically speaking.But there's a basketball star in Florida who has a slight height advantage.Olivier Rioux always seems to be the center of attention,"Everywhere we go, you know, it's not something he can hide from. You can't put on a hat and not be 7'5" anymore," Rioux's coach Jeremy Schiller said.Rioux is 7-feet 5-inches tall, and, at 15-years-old, he stands as the tallest teenager in the world, according to the Guinness World Records."My mom is 6'2" and my dad is 6'8"," Rioux said.Height runs in the Canadian big man's family.He wears a size 20 shoe."When I was 10, 11, 12, I started growing, and it was getting fast. Every week, I was, like, getting height. I was taller than every kid in my school," Rioux said.He's a giant on the basketball court, and, of course, that has its advantages.But he's not just big. He's talented. He's a phenomenal passer, can shoot the three and finish at the rim.Coach Schiller's goal is to maximize his potential."The biggest thing when you meet him, you're concerned: Is he skilled, can he move, what's his motor like? Does he like basketball? Those are the things you're concerned about when you meet a 7'5" kid and start to work with him. The first thing is he loves basketball. That's huge. Some kids are tall and people make them do it," Schiller said.Rioux is proof that embracing what makes you unique can help you reach new heights.