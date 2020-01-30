Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Zion woman was killed after being struck in a hit-and-run in north suburban Waukegan Wednesday night, police said.Police responded to the area of Sheridan Road and Greenwood Avenue at about 5:40 p.m. and found a woman badly injured lying in the roadway. The woman, a Zion resident in her 40s, was transported to a hospital where she later died.Investigators believe the woman was walking on Sheridan Road southbound at Greenwood Avenue when she was struck. Police said a dark SUV was involved but it is not known to what extent.The Waukegan Police Department's Traffic Division and Criminal Investigation's Division are investigating the crash.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waukegan Police Department's Traffic Division at 847-599-2630.