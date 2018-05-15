EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3475909" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police officers pulled two people from a Bentley that crashed during a police chase.

This is what the front of the Bentley looked like after the crash.

A Bentley worth about $100,000 is destroyed after a police chase ended in a fiery wreck overnight in southwest Houston.Houston police say this all started when they tried to pull over the driver because the paper plates on the vehicle did not appear to be registered.That's when the car sped off on the Southwest Freeway, reaching speeds of up to 120 miles an hour.Officers chased the Bentley, which drove south on the feeder road, jumped the curb at the U-turn under the freeway and Wilcrest and slammed into a concrete pillar.The car burst into flames. It was totaled.Police pulled out the driver and his passenger. The driver went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.He is facing charges.The passenger was detained and later released.The car was a 2005 Bentley Continental. When it was new, it cost $200,000.The model lists for around $50,000 used. Police estimate the worth of the Bentley involved in this chase to be more than $100,000.Authorities are now trying to figure out if the car was stolen or a rental.