ABC7 Sports

Blackhawks hope resurgence continues against Panthers
As accustomed as the Chicago Blackhawks are to winning, dealing with losing certainly hasn't been easy.
More Stories
Popovic scores 19 as Boston College beats DePaul 65-62
Referee benched after telling wrestler to cut dreadlocks or forfeit
Cubs, Kendall Graveman agree to deal
Lauri's on the mark as Bulls host Cavaliers
Oklahoma gets past Northwestern 76-69 in OT
Collin Delia makes 35 saves, Blackhawks beat Avs 2-1
Markkanen scores 32, Bulls beat Magic 90-80
Kane scores twice as Blackhawks beat Stars 5-2
Roles reversed in Avalanche-Blackhawks game
Magic's favorable stretch starts in Chicago.
Goodwin, Harvey lead Notre Dame past Jacksonville 100-74
Daniel Murphy agrees to two-year, $24 million deal with Colorado Rockies
Manny Machado concludes free-agency tour by visiting Phillies
National Mascot Hall of Fame to offer kid-friendly, sports-themed fun in Whiting, Ind.
7 on Your Sideline: DePaul College Prep to take on Leo Friday
Bulls' Bobby Portis has sprained ankle, out 2-4 weeks
Raymond Felton, Dennis Schroder suspended 1 game for coming off bench
Nets hang on to beat Bulls 96-93, extend winning streak to 7
