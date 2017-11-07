$10K reward offered for info about 'Little Jacob' found dead on beach

GALVESTON, Texas --
The Galveston Police Department and the FBI are offering up to $10,000 for information about the little boy found dead on the beach.

The boy, who investigators are now calling "Little Jacob" is believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, about three feet tall with brown eyes and dark black hair.
Investigators are poring through thousands of tips with the hope of identifying a child found dead on the beach in Galveston.



He still hasn't been identified. Investigators are waiting on test results to know exactly how he died.

The boy was found at 7th and the Seawall more than two weeks ago.

Investigators say naming the boy will help improve communication about the investigation and hopefully help jog more people's memories.

They say the focus of the investigation is the identity of the little boy and his family.

A sketch of the child was made in the days following, hoping that someone would recognize him and call authorities.

Clear Channel is assisting with the investigation and will be plastering that sketch on billboards across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

The photo will stay on the billboards until "Little Jacob" is identified.


Thousands of calls have already been made to police about the case but, so far, nothing has panned out. Investigators say the public's help has been incredibly valuable already.

The hope is, when more people see the sketch of the boy, someone will know something and come forward.

If you recognize this boy, you can contact Galveston police at 409-765-3776 or Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS.

Police say it's too early in the investigation to rule anything out at this point.

