$15K reward offered in Winthrop Harbor cold case murder

Winthrop Harbor police are hoping a reward will help them identify leads in the murder of a father of seven in his parents' garage a year ago.It has been more than a year since Mike LaLond lost his youngest son as he and his wife sat in their den in January 2017. Jeffrey LaLond, 46, was killed as he got out of his car in the garage.Pat Lalond was first to the door after hearing the shot. She saw the apparent suspect running from the garage dressed in all black including a black hoodie. Then she found her son's body on the floor."I don't sleep. I go over that scene in the garage over and over," she said.The gunman fired two shots including the fatal one that hit Jeffrey in the back of the head.Winthrop Harbor police have devoted hundreds of hours to the investigation, but have little to go on at this point. They hope the $15,000 reward announced Tuesday will prompt some leads."Somebody saw something. Or heard something. That's how these cases are solved," said Chief John Brumlik, Winthrop Harbor police.His parents said Jeffrey was living with them since a recent divorce. They said he was a devoted father to seven children and worked at a local plant. They know of no enemies, no one with a motive to kill him. They are just hoping for answers."We're not vindictive. We just want the right thing done," said Mike LaLond, victim's father."It's totally changed our lives. We will never be the same people," said Pat said.Police said Jeffrey's killer apparently went through his wallet, but do not believe that robbery was the motive for his murder. They believe he may have known his killer.If you have any information about Jeffrey LaLond's murder, please call the police tip line at (847) 872-2131.