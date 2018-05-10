Man who lost wife, baby in drunk driving crash files $40M lawsuit against bars, driver

The family of a woman and baby who died in an apparent drunken driving crash is suing two business for allegedly serving an underage driver. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A $40 million lawsuit has been filed over a suspected drunk driving crash that killed a woman and her 2-month-old son earlier this year.

Veronica Rivas and two bars, Crescent City and Dempsey's, are being sued by Bryan Joseph.

The suit states the bars allowed Rivas to leave their establishments drunk.

Rivas was arrested after investigators said she caused the Feb. 28 crash that killed Joseph's wife, Shayla, and their son, Braylan.

Crescent City's owner had no comment. Eyewitness News is awaiting responses from the other defendants in the case.

4 charged for roles in underage drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom and baby
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed a mother and her baby, Deborah Wrigley reports.

Court date in June for 20-year-old charged in deadly drunk driving crash in Clear Lake

The 20-year-old accused of driving drunk and killing a mom and baby is due back in court Tuesday.

