1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at California mall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3228646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Twitter users provided video of the scene outside a Thousand Oaks mall after a shooting Saturday, March 17, 2018.

One person is dead and another was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a mall in Thousand Oaks, California, authorities said.The shooting happened at the Paper Source store, where the victim apparently worked, authorities said. She was dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.According to authorities, the shooter and victim were a divorced couple and the man showed up at the source and began arguing with his ex-wife before shooting and killing her, then turning the gun on himself.A gun was recovered at the scene, authorities said.Mall patrons who heard the gunfire panicked, thinking it was an active shooter situation, according to witnesses. Some ran out of the mall, while others hid in stores.Twitter users took video of the scene outside the mall as the situation unfolded: