Chicago weather: Mostly cloudy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More clouds than sun Saturday. Highs in the mid-50s.
Saturday: More clouds than sun. High: 57, Low: 48
Sunday: Evening rain. High: 60, Low: 43
Monday: PM rain. High: 58, Low: 55
Tuesday: AM rain. High: 62, Low: 45
Wednesday: Showers. High: 47, Low: 36
Thursday: Rain, snow mix. High: 42, Low: 35
Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 43, Low: 33
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.56