Chicago weather: Mostly cloudy Saturday

Friday, November 15, 2024 9:07PM
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More clouds than sun Saturday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: More clouds than sun. High: 57, Low: 48

Sunday: Evening rain. High: 60, Low: 43

Monday: PM rain. High: 58, Low: 55

Tuesday: AM rain. High: 62, Low: 45

Wednesday: Showers. High: 47, Low: 36

Thursday: Rain, snow mix. High: 42, Low: 35

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 43, Low: 33

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.56

