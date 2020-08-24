Chicago weather: Mostly cloudy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More clouds than sun Saturday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: More clouds than sun. High: 57, Low: 48

Sunday: Evening rain. High: 60, Low: 43

Monday: PM rain. High: 58, Low: 55

Tuesday: AM rain. High: 62, Low: 45

Wednesday: Showers. High: 47, Low: 36

Thursday: Rain, snow mix. High: 42, Low: 35

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 43, Low: 33

