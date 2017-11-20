1 dead in Palos Heights shooting

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Palos Heights police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday evening.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. in the 7300-block of West Ishnala Drive. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn where he died of his injuries.

Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle. Police also said they do not believe the shooting was random. They do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The victim has not been identified. Further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the suspect and the victim have not yet been released.
