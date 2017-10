One person was taken into custody following a domestic disturbance and SWAT response on Chicago's South Side Friday.Officers responded to a call about a person with a gun and saw two men flee into a building in the 7800 block of South Lowe Avenue.Police said as officers followed, one man turned and fired shots at them. SWAT teams were notified and were able to take the man into custody without incident. No injuries were reported. Police continue to investigate.