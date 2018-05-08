  • ABC7 Podcast: Whatever the Weather - Ep. 6, The Aquarius Project

1 injured, 7 cars damaged after building debris falls onto Michigan Avenue

EMBED </>More Videos

One man was injured after being hit by a cable that came loose from a piece of building equipment at 150 North Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Depa (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
One man was injured after being hit by a cable that came loose from a piece of building equipment at 150 North Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Police said seven vehicles were damaged by the falling debris when the equipment detached from support cables and fell onto Michigan Avenue.

The Chicago Department of Buildings said the scaffolding system failed and part of it became detached from the roof, causing it to fall.

Tyrone Pullum, 57, was struck by a falling cable.

"When it happened he was crossing the street and he heard a loud noise. He said it sounded like the building was coming down and he ran," said his wife Dr. Sylvia Begay-Pullum. "He told me his left side and his back have been injured. He's in pain."

Pullum is a security officer and pastor.

Tyrone Pullum in the hospital after being injured by a falling cable in the Loop.



Authorities said the piece that fell from the 10th floor of the building is called a davit, which holds the scaffolding to the top of the building, and weighs 300 lbs.

"It is an ornamental piece of aluminum that holds the scaffold cables as the scaffold goes up and down the buildings," Chicago Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. repair crews on the scene broke the window next to where the piece of scaffolding was hanging from the 10th floor. Crews then removed it and pulled it inside.

Michigan Avenue remains closed between Lake and Randolph and Randolph Street remains closed between Michigan and Wabash while repair crews work to secure the scaffolding and clear debris and broken glass from the area. Officials said the streets will remain closed until all the broken windows are repaired.

Officials are also securing any broken glass around the building and making sure the area is clear for people to walk around and drive through. Until that all clear is given, roads will continue to be blocked.

The cause of the failure remains under investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

One man was injured after being hit by a cable that came loose from a building at 150 North Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scaffoldingChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Englewood family says contractor left porch repair unfinished; other complaints uncovered
Woman charged with hit-and-run Eisenhower crash that killed man, hurt 4 others
Feds: White man wanted hit man to kill black neighbor, hang body, burn cross on lawn
First arrest photo of ATF Chicago shooting suspect
Chicago gang leader charged in shooting of ATF agent
Walmart changing pharmacy policies to combat opioid abuse
Girl, 16, shot in West Rogers Park
Kendall County Dems led by all-female board for first time
Show More
Chicago Police Department adds bike patrols
Harvey library in danger of closing
Results: Mike Braun wins Indiana Republican senate primary
Video shows man stealing vehicle with girl inside, Aurora police say
More News