1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting causes car to fall from overpass onto I-80/94 in Gary

Dalvontaye Kelly. (Family provided photo)

Cate Cauguiran
GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting that caused the car they were in to fall onto an expressway ramp in Gary, Ind. Saturday morning, Indiana State Police said.

A Dodge Charger driven by a 24-year-old man with two other men, ages 23 and 20, as passengers was on Grant Street near the overpass over I-80-94 at about 5:17 a.m., police said. A person in another vehicle fired shots at the Dodge, causing the Dodge to go off the roadway and fall approximately 23 feet onto the Grant Street feeder ramp to westbound I-80/94.

The 24-year-old driver was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified to the Lake County Coroner as Dalvontaye Kelly.

The 23-year-old man was shot seven times and the 20-year-old man was wounded once. Both were transported to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary with non-life threatening injuries. All three men in the car are from Gary.

Police investigate after a deadly shooting caused a car to crash onto I-80/94 in Gary Saturday morning.



Police did not release a description of the vehicle where the shots came from.

The Grant Street feeder ramp to westbound I-80/94 was closed until about 9:45 a.m. for the investigation.

Anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident is asked to call Indiana State Police Detective Brian McCall at 219-696-6242.

Police investigate after a deadly shooting caused a car to crash onto I-80/94 in Gary Saturday morning.

