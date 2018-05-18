EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3492802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students at Santa Fe High School were stunned and terrified by Friday morning's deadly school shooting.

We grieve for the terrible loss of life, and send our support and love to everyone affected by this horrible attack in Texas. To the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High School – we are with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever... pic.twitter.com/LtJ0D29Hsv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

A 17-year-old boy carrying a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at a Houston-area high school Friday, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said. It was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.Explosive devices have been located both at the school, and at a site off campus. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call 911.Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset says 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been charged with capital murder in the Friday morning shooting, which injured an additional 10 people.Abbott said that "unlike Parkland, unlike Sutherland Springs, there were not those types of warning signs." He was referring to the Feb. 14 school shooting in Florida and one in November inside a church in a town near San Antonio.Assistant Principal Cris Richardson said earlier in the day that a suspect had been arrested."We hope the worst is over, and I really can't say any more about that because it would be pure speculation," Richardson told reporters at the scene.Abbott said "the red-flag warnings were either non-existent, or very imperceptible" in the case of the suspected Santa Fe shooter.Santa Fe High School, which went on lockdown around 8 a.m. Witnesses said the shooting took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Students were evacuated from the building, and backpacks were searched before they were transported to Alamo Gym at 13306 Highway 6 to be reunited with their parents."We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, 'Start running,'" student Leila Butler said.A hospital spokesman said a school resource officer who was shot in the arm when he engaged the gunman. David Marshall, the University of Texas Medical Branch's chief nursing officer, said Santa Fe school resource officer John Barnes is in stable condition.Marshall said a bullet hit Barnes' arm, damaging the bone and a major blood vessel around his elbow. The blood vessel has been repaired, and that Barnes is expected to emerge from surgery within a few hours.Marshall said Barnes was the first person to engage the shooter.Governor Abbott said that the alleged shooter used a shotgun and a .38 revolver that belonged to his father. Abbott said the suspect has written in journals about planning the shooting and police are talking with two people of interest.Abbott also said that the shooter had a Molotov cocktail and other explosive devices found in and around the school.Investigators are questioning a second student and are looking to question a third. Police have not said whether either of those additional people are considered persons of interest. Police said at this time the shooting appeared to be the work of one gunman.President Donald Trump offered his condolences amid the tragedy.Trump ordered flags flown at half-staff in memory of the victims. Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner also ordered all state flags be flown at half-staff.Michael Farina, 17, said he was on the other side of campus when the shooting began and thought it was a fire drill. He was holding a door open for special education students in wheelchairs when a principal came bounding down the hall and telling everyone to run. Another teacher yelled out, "It is real."Students were led to take cover behind a car shop across the street from the school. Some still did not feel safe and began jumping the fence behind the shop to run even farther away, Farina said."I debated doing that myself," he said.A woman who answered the phone at a number associated with the Pagourtzis family declined to speak with the AP."Give us our time right now, thank you," she said.Pagourtzis plays on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and is a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church.The shooting was all but certain to re-ignite the national debate over gun regulations. While cable news channels carried hours of live coverage, survivors of the Feb. 14 attack in Parkland, Florida, took to social media to express grief and outrage."My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It's an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town - Parkland will stand with you now and forever," Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Jaclyn Corin said in a tweet.She also directed her frustration at Trump, writing "Our children are being MURDERED and you're treating this like a game. This is the 22nd school shooting just this year. DO SOMETHING."