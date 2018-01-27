17-foot python bites girl, 4, at Schaumburg outdoors expo

A 4-year-old girl was bitten by a python at a Schaumburg outdoors expo Saturday. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) --
A 4-year-old girl was bitten by a 17-foot python this week while at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg police said Saturday.

Schaumburg police said the girl suffered one bite to the neck and chest area. The girl was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, which was the first day of the expo at Schaumburg Convention Center.

The girl, who was with her family, was petting the python at the snake exhibit when the snake struck.

"We have three grandkids, you know we worry about our dog biting our grandkids," said Expo attendee Janie Tiffany. "But to have a python bite a little 4-year-old girl, I would be devastated if I was the mother.

The incident is under investigation. There has been no word on what the circumstances were with the snake or its handler at the time of the incident.
