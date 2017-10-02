2 attempted abductions reported minutes apart in Pilsen, South Loop

Women grabbed, nearly forced into car, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two attempted abductions on Chicago's Near South Side were reported about five minutes apart Sunday night.

A 29-year-old woman was walking east on the sidewalk in the 1000-block of West 18th Street in the city's Pilsen neighborhood around 7:55 p.m. when a man she didn't know grabbed her from behind, police said.

He allegedly hit her in the stomach, covered her mouth with his hand, picked her up and tried to carry her to a vehicle parked nearby as she screamed for help. When two witnesses tried to intervene, police said the suspect dropped the victim, ran to the vehicle and drove away, headed west on 18th.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, with a light complexion, police said. He is about 5 ft. 7 in. tall and has a thin build. He has short, dark hair and was wearing a gray shirt. The vehicle was described as a newer model, light-colored, four-door sedan, police said.

About five minutes after this incident, police said a 62-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in the 200-block of West 19th Street in Chicago's South Loop when a light-colored sedan pulled up next to her.

A white or Hispanic man she didn't know, who was about 20 years old, tried to pull her into the car, police said. After she managed to fight him off, he got back into the sedan and drove away.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
