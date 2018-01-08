  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
2 children ejected from car, critically injured in South Side crash

Two young boys were critically injured Monday afternoon after being ejected from a car during a crash on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two young boys - ages 6 and 8 - were critically injured Monday afternoon after being ejected from a car during a crash on the border of Chicago's Back of the Yards and Canaryville neighborhoods, Chicago police said.

At around 4:30 p.m., the driver of a Ford Expedition was travelling eastbound on 47th Street when he failed to come to a stop and ran a red light at South Halsted Street, colliding with a Chevy Equinox driven by a 61-year-old man.

The boys were passengers in the Equinox, police said. Both were transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

No citations had been issued Monday evening.
