2 children missing from Markham found safe

Two Markham children who were considered missing since Wednesday were found safe Thursday afternoon.2-year-old Jordyn Washington and 3-year-old Lynn Roby were found at their paternal grandmother's home Thursday and were taken to the Markham Police Department. Marhkam Police Chief Mack Sanders said the children appeared to be okay.The children's father, Lynn Washington, was believed to have the children at the time they went missing. Police did not comment as to whether they still believed Washington was responsible for the children's disappearance.Markham police said the children's mother, 27-year-old Lakisha Roby, was shot to death at a BP gas station at 167th & Pulaski at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday. Washington is a person of interest in her death and has a long criminal history.Washington is wanted by police for questioning. He is described as a black male, in his 40s, 5 ft. 9 in. tall and 180 lbs. with tattoos on his neck, left arm, right arm and chest.Court records show that Roby filed a domestic battery complaint with Hazel Crest police in November 2016 that claimed Washington punched, bit and choked her. In March 2017, Roby filed for a protection order against Washington."He has a history of abuse with myself and other women," Roby wrote in the order. "I do feel like I'm at chance of being hurt or worse by him."Roby had an active order of protection against Washington that prevented him from having contact with the children. Police said Washington knew about the order."The children's mother is deceased now....for one," Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders said. "For two, he has an active order of protection,that he knows about. For 3, he went and got those kids when he wasn't supposed to have them. Period."Washington's relatives declined to comment before the children were found Thursday, but his mother said "these kids need to come home, this is where they live."An Amber Alert was issued at about 10 p.m. Wednesday and billboards with the children's pictures were put up."Known acquaintances, anything like that, if they're listening right now, help us with this investigation cause at the end of the day someone has lost their life from a potential domestic-related incident and he's not even here to give us his version of event," Chief Sanders said.Police said Roby and Washington were still married. Her family said she left the state to get away from Washington, but the courts forced her to come back to Illinois with the children.